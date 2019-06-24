Gunshot wound to the foot brings police to Rock Island neighborhood

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A gunshot wound to the foot brought officers to a Rock Island neighborhood Monday afternoon, June 24.

Gunfire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the area of 14 1/2 Street and 10th Avenue, according to a statement from Rock Island Deputy Chief of Police Jason Foy.  That’s a residential area just east of a church and a school building.

Foy said officers on scene found someone had been shot in the foot.  The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects and investigators are continuing to look into the case.

