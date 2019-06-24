Ever seen a bomb diffusing robot? Watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Navy Week begins Monday, June 24 and goes through Sunday, June 30 in the Quad City area.

Throughout the week, the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) and the Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) will be giving demonstrations in the Quad Cities. Monday morning, Justin Brecunier, from the EOD gave us a demonstration live on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Brecunier will bring bomb suits, dive gear and a STEM based curriculum to several locations throughout the Quad Cities from Monday to Sunday. Navy Week leaders say this week's a great chance for kids and families to see robotics being used in jobs within the Navy.

Brecunier will bring the robots and more to the North Family YMCA in Davenport Wednesday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Two Rivers YMCA Thursday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport Thursday at 6 p.m. for Navy Night with the River Bandits.

