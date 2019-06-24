× 4th of July fireworks in the area: Your go-to list of celebrations

Don’t forget to bring your own lawn chair, blankets and plenty of bug spray. Check back for more, we will be updating this list as the Fourth of July gets closer!

Coralville– 4th fest is a two-day carnival with live music, face painting, contests and more. The festivities start on Wednesday, July 3 at 2 p.m. A parade and fireworks display is on Thursday, July 4 at S.T. Morrison Park, 1513 7th St. The annual 4th fest 5k and Firecracker Kids’ Mini-Marathon is on Saturday, June 29.

Davenport– Red, White and Boom starts at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, July 3. As in years past, two barges will shoot fireworks off from the middle of the Mississippi River. Starting at 5 p.m. Modern Woodmen Park will have bounce houses, live music, and other entertainment to close out the night. Viewing areas also include Bechtel Park and the Freight House Farmers Market Lot.

East Moline– Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. along the Mississippi riverfront visible from The Quarter and along 7th street on Wednesday, July 3. Parking and shuttle service will be available at 6:30 p.m. from the John Deere Harvester parking lot. Live music, face painting, bounce houses, and food and drink begins at 7 p.m. On July 4th is the 37th annual Firecracker Run at 7:30 a.m. Registration is open until the day of the event.

Galesburg– Another Thursday, July 4 fireworks display is Big, Bang, Boom at Lake Storey Park at dusk. Fireworks launch from the south side of the lake near the campground. Throughout the day, Independence Day celebrations and activities are held at the park, 1572 Machen Dr, Galesburg.

Matherville– Along the shores and docks of Lake Matherville fireworks will begin at dusk on Wednesday, July 3.

Milan– Fireworks at Camden Park, 2701 1st St. E. in Milan, IL, will begin at dusk on Wednesday, July 3. Throughout the day before the fireworks start there will be inflatables, food and drink vendors and live music.

Orion– At 8:45 p.m. a lighted parade will kick-off the fireworks display at Orion High School on Wednesday, July 3. Leading up to the show are chinook helicopter tours, live music and vendors starting at 5:30 p.m. Organizers are calling for more groups of people, cars, golf carts, motorcycles etc. decorated with lights to participate in the parade. For more information on prizes and entry visit the Facebook page.

Rock Island– Red, White and Boom starts at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, July 3. As in years past, two barges will shoot fireworks off from the middle of the Mississippi River. Activities at Schwiebert Park and Arsenal Island both begin at 5 p.m. with inflatables, food and drink for purchase, and activities for kids. At Schwiebert, a beer garden will be available and Country Couch Potatoes is set to perform at 5:15 p.m.

Don’t see your event here? Send us an email to ‘news@wqad.com’ with “Fireworks in the QC” as the subject line.