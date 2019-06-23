THE CITIES PODCAST: Repairing a different flood breach in the Quad Cities

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with two of the founders of the Davenport Downtown Business Coalition, a group of more than 20 businesses created after the breach of the downtown temporary levee along the Mississippi River.

Dylan Steil, owner of the new bar/bistro “Roam”, and Daniel Bush, co-owner of “Analog” arcade and other downtown businesses, say they want to improve the channels of communication after misunderstandings between the city and downtown businesses.

What’s their hope for the future and what was it like in those first moments when the HESCO barrier walls failed and the river started pouring through?

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.