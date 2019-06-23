CHICAGO, Il -- After not getting picked up in the NBA Draft, Rockridge product and Wisconsin star Ethan Happ is set to play in NBA Summer League with the Chicago Bulls. That could lead to an training camp spot with the Bulls or another franchise if Happ proves himself.
Happ to play in NBA Summer League with Chicago Bulls
