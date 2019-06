Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois -- A pick-up truck veered off the side of the road just off the Milan Beltway knocking 500 residents out of power.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Airport Road.

Police say three people were in the truck when it crashed into the ditch and struck the power line.

The power went out and affected traffic signals near the Beltway.

The three people inside the truck refused medical attention.