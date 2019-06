× Thirteen people injured in staircase collapse at Scott Colona Family Park

COLONA, Illinois — Thirteen people were injured Saturday when a staircase collapsed at Scott Colona Family Park.

Colona Fire Department, EMS and State Police are on scene. A MedForce helicopter also responded, but did not transfer any victims to the hospital.

The Colona Fire Chief said that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. News Eight has a crew on the scene.