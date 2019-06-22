Crews search for man missing in Mississippi who fell in at Lock and Dam 14 while fishing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Illinois -- Crews are looking for a man who fell into the Mississippi River just around 4:30pm off Lock and Dam 14 near the Illiniwek Campgrounds.

Witnesses say the family was fishing off the dam.

Police say the man slipped in and fell into the river right where the rapids start.

Multiple area Search and Rescue teams as well as the DNR have responded and are still searching along the river.

The family has been grieving and waiting for any information at the scene.

We will have more information as it become available.