Channel Cat water taxi resumes service

MOLINE, Illinois — The Channel Cat Water Taxi is back in business after monthlong delay to the season start due to flooding along the Mississippi River.

The first water taxi of the season took off this morning at 9 a.m. from its home port at Riverbend Commons at in Moline.

Captain David Blitgen, who has been with the Channel Cat for five years, said he was “superglad to be back.”

“There’s a lot of debris still floating around I have to watch out for,” he said, adding, “It should be smooth riding.”

The service was supposed to begin Memorial Day weekend.

But Blitgen and his deckhand said crews have kept busy with training, checking and cleaning every nook and cranny of the boats and the docks.

“We did a lot of training. We made sure we knew the boats, the engines, the electronics. We have been practicing.”

He said crews practiced scenarios on the river with the Coast Goard to make sure they were ready for all possibilities.

The Channel Cat makes stops at Riverbend Commons, the Isle of Capri and John Deere Commo

Only the dock at The Village of East Davenport remains closed due to flood cleanup, until further notice.

All-day unlimited-ride tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for kids.