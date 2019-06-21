Shower/storm chances continue this weekend… Plenty of dry hours in between

Steady showers will continue to slowly advance from west to east during the afternoon hours.  Naturally, this will keep temperatures in the 60s during this period as well.

Skies will dry out briefly before any leftover instability sets off a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight.  Overnight lows will dip in the lower 60s.

We’ll highlight a warmer and more humid Saturday with a shower or thunderstorm during the day.  A much larger coverage of showers and thunderstorm will sweep through late that night into Sunday morning.  Given the amount of dry hours we’re forecasting, lower 80s looks pretty much on track for daytime highs.

The pattern continues into Sunday and Monday before we trend on the dry side with warmer and more humid conditions for the rest of next week.

Chief  meteorologist James Zahara

