Rock Island: 38th Street resurfacing to begin Monday

ROCK ISLAND- 14th Avenue will be closed at 38th Street for construction starting late June 2019.

Starting Monday, June 24, construction will close 14th Ave. Officials say two-way traffic will continue on 38th Street and Eastbound 14th Avenue.

They say access to businesses will not be blocked by the construction.

The main detour of Westbound traffic will be south on 44th street and then west on 18th Ave to 30th Street and then North to 14th Ave.