Register to win tickets to 42nd Street at Quad City Music Guild

The toe-tapping American musical dance sensation! The 1980 Broadway production won the Tony Award for Best Musical and became a long-running hit and its 2001 Broadway revival won the Tony for Best Revival. With lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, and music by Harry Warren, the show follows director Julian Marsh as he attempts to put on a brand new musical production during the height of the Great Depression. Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line of Broadway’s newest show. But when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy might just have the shot at stardom she’s always dreamed of…