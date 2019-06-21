Register to win tickets to 42nd Street at Quad City Music Guild
The toe-tapping American musical dance sensation! The 1980 Broadway production won the Tony Award for Best Musical and became a long-running hit and its 2001 Broadway revival won the Tony for Best Revival. With lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, and music by Harry Warren, the show follows director Julian Marsh as he attempts to put on a brand new musical production during the height of the Great Depression. Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line of Broadway’s newest show. But when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy might just have the shot at stardom she’s always dreamed of…
42nd Street will hit the stage on July 12-13-14 & July 18-19-20-21, 2019. Show times are Thur-Fri-Sat @ 7:30pm and Sunday @ 2:00pm at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline, IL. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for children. Call 309-762-6610 for reservations now!
You could win tickets to the Friday, July 12th performance. Just fill out the form below to register to win! Deadline for entry is Sunday, July 7th.