NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Crafted QC Helps Us Get Ready for the 4th of July

Posted 1:10 pm, June 21, 2019, by

When Angie is off for the day, we get the EXPERTS to come in to help us with Nailed It Or Failed It!

On Friday, June 21st, Mary Talbert - the Owner of Crafted QC in Downtown Davenport - appeared on News 8 at 11am to show Jon, Madison, and Eric how to make 4th of July Tissue Flowers. Click the video above to see how to make them and to hear how Crafted QC is dealing with the aftermath of the flood.

This week, we are mixing things up with our Cocktail of the Week segment. News 8's Madison Conner debuted Madison's Mixers, by making a Prickly Pear Margarita! Here's the recipe:

1 ounces freshly-squeezed lime juice
2 ounces Tequila
1 1/2 ounces Triple Sec
1 ounce Prickly Pear Cactus Juice*
Lime wedges for garnish

*we used Prickly Pear Lemonade

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.