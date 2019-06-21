NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Crafted QC Helps Us Get Ready for the 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Angie is off for the day, we get the EXPERTS to come in to help us with Nailed It Or Failed It!

On Friday, June 21st, Mary Talbert - the Owner of Crafted QC in Downtown Davenport - appeared on News 8 at 11am to show Jon, Madison, and Eric how to make 4th of July Tissue Flowers. Click the video above to see how to make them and to hear how Crafted QC is dealing with the aftermath of the flood.

This week, we are mixing things up with our Cocktail of the Week segment. News 8's Madison Conner debuted Madison's Mixers, by making a Prickly Pear Margarita! Here's the recipe:

1 ounces freshly-squeezed lime juice

2 ounces Tequila

1 1/2 ounces Triple Sec

1 ounce Prickly Pear Cactus Juice*

Lime wedges for garnish

*we used Prickly Pear Lemonade