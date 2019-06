Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa- Muscatine has settled two defamation lawsuits involving mayor Diana Broderson and city administrator Gregg Mandsager.

The city will pay $75,000 to the mayor and $50,000 to Mandsager.

He filed the lawsuit in November 2017 against the mayor and the city, claiming the mayor was spreading lies about him.

The suit came shortly after the mayor was reinstated to the office by a judge.

Mayor Broderson filed a similar lawsuit against Mandsager and the city council last February.