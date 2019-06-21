Longtime Putnam Museum director celebrates retirement

DAVENPORT, Iowa – It’s the end of an era at Davenport’s Putnam Museum.

Friday, June 21st marked the last day for museum director Kim Findlay. She announced her retirement weeks ago after a dozen years leading the science and history museum.

“The best, they say, is to leave something better than you found it,” she said.

Findlay says it’s been a great career, made even more special because she’s been able to have such a leading role in her own home town.

She says there’s been several highlights, not the least have been the addition of the museum’s Science Center and some of the exhibits featured at the Putnam over the years.

“Bringing exhibits from around the world like “Princess Diana”, “King Tut”, and “Titanic” and it goes on and on.”

But she’s also proud of the educational aspects of the museum, particularly the Immerse Program where kids from Title I schools go to school at the Putnam for a week with their teacher.

The Putnam announced in May that its board of directors selected Rachael Mullins Steiner, the former Davenport Schools’ Assistant to the Superintendent for Community Relations and Partnerships, as the new president and CEO of the Putnam Museum & Science Center effective July 1.

“The Putnam is a community icon,” said Mullins Steiner.

“I am excited to bring my love of the arts and humanities, my background in education and non-profit leadership as well as my passion for promoting the Quad Cities as a destination to serve Putnam’s mission and strategic vision.”

Findlay says she plans to start traveling the United States with her husband, who is also retired.

But she says she’ll always remember her opportunities leading the Putnam Museum, and before that, the United Way of the Quad Cities.

“It’s a privilege.”