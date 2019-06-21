Few rounds of strong storms possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Be on the lookout for strong storms as we go into the weekend! The first round is expected late Friday morning, lasting into the mid-afternoon hours.

Damaging straight-line winds and flash flooding are the main concerns out of this. There will be drier skies going into the late-afternoon and evening hours with more storms late Friday night into Saturday morning.



The weekend will include more chances for storms. The best chance will be Friday night into Saturday morning, then again Saturday evening. We can promise quite a bit of dry skies in between batches of storms, and even some sunshine and pool weather. We'll just have to keep an eye on the western horizon for those approaching storms.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

