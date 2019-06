Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE- The Rock Island state's attorney will decide whether additional charges will be filed after two East Moline officers shot a man.

Police say Darold Strunk shot at a squad car on May 25, 2019, after a traffic stop at 7th Street and 40th Avenue.

Officers Ryan Clark and Logan Wolfe shot back hitting and injuring Strunk.

Strunk was treated and later released from the hospital. No officers were hurt.

Strunk is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.