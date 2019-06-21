× Davenport: Teen stabbed and rushed to hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Davenport.

Friday, June 21st, around 1:24 p.m hours Davenport Police say a 17-year-old had been transported to Genesis Hospitals by a private vehicle.

Officers the 17-year-old boy at the hospital and he was then transferred to another hospital, where he was determined to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police later learned the stabbing happened in the 1700 block of Wilkes Avenue.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”