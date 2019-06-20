With a warmer weather, now is the time to cool down with Mahala Sweet Treats

Posted 11:07 am, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11AM, June 20, 2019

Food Truck Week continues to roll on with a visit from Clinton, Iowa's Mahala Sweet Treats.

Mother-daughter duo Shannon and Lilly Leding serve up all kinds of sweet, frozen treats. You can get anything from a cup of ice cream to a combination shave ice which has a little bit of ice cream on the bottom, followed by a mountain of shaved ice, and then whatever flavor you choose. And it's a hard choice since there are dozens of choices, making for hundreds of combinations!

When asked what makes their food truck so cool, Lilly says, "I like meeting all of the people who come up" and her Mom has a similar response, saying "It really is the great people we get to meet."

 

You can taste one of Mahala Sweet Treats' creations tonight at Music On The Avenue tonight, and every Thursday night 6-10p.m. They'll be set up at 225 5th Ave S., Clinton, Iowa.

Mahala Sweet Treats is also available for parties and outings. Shannon says the best way to get a hold of them, just send a message on their Facebook page.
