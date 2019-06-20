With a warmer weather, now is the time to cool down with Mahala Sweet Treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food Truck Week continues to roll on with a visit from Clinton, Iowa's Mahala Sweet Treats.

Mother-daughter duo Shannon and Lilly Leding serve up all kinds of sweet, frozen treats. You can get anything from a cup of ice cream to a combination shave ice which has a little bit of ice cream on the bottom, followed by a mountain of shaved ice, and then whatever flavor you choose. And it's a hard choice since there are dozens of choices, making for hundreds of combinations!

When asked what makes their food truck so cool, Lilly says, "I like meeting all of the people who come up" and her Mom has a similar response, saying "It really is the great people we get to meet."

Thanks to Mahala Sweet Treats from Clinton, Iowa for being a part of "Food Truck Week" on Good Morning Quad Cities. Smiles all around from our @WQAD crew! pic.twitter.com/1QmtkNnmCY — EricSorensen☈ (@ERICSORENSEN) June 20, 2019

You can taste one of Mahala Sweet Treats' creations tonight at Music On The Avenue tonight, and every Thursday night 6-10p.m. They'll be set up at 225 5th Ave S., Clinton, Iowa.