Monmouth: Granny’s Dinner Bell hosting benefit for St Jude and Ronald McDonald Charities

MONMOUTH, Illinois- A Monmouth restaurant is throwing a parking lot party to benefit St. Jude and Ronald McDonald House after the charities helped to save the life of the owner's granddaughter.

Friday, June 21, at 1223 N 6th street in Monmouth live local radio will be played, grills fired up, and desserts served free.

Running from 6:00 a.m- 4:00 p.m, Granny's Dinner Bell parking lot will be host to a "Pack The Truck Pay It Forward" event.

This will be the second annual iteration of this fundraiser.

The owner Chrissy Stuart says her granddaughter Ellie Dare was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called AT/RT at 2-years-old.

At the time she was receiving treatment at St. Judes Children's Hospital and her family stayed at Ronald Mcdonald House in Naperville.

Stuart says they were not charged for food or housing and it inspired them to give back.

Last year in 2018 they filled half a semi with donated items, this year they hope to top that.

The local WMOI radio station will be live at the restaurant and playing music for the event.

The restaurant's cooks will also be preparing their usual menu along with grilling outside.

Lots of homemade desserts will be available and to top it off, the desserts are free!

"Batman & Princess Belle will be making an appearance at Granny’s Dinner Bell for the PARKING LOT PARTY. Bring the kids out"-Chrissy Stuart

Approved donations include:

Bottled water

Fruit cups or applesauce

Mini boxes of cereal

Keurig coffee cups (that's all they have access to)

Individually wrapped snack foods

Coffee creamer cups

Paper plates and bowls

Canned meals (chef Boyardee etc...)

Paper towels

Garbage bags

Cleaning supplies

Laundry products

Gift cards (food, gas, etc...)

You can help by stopping by for some food or to drop off approved donations.

For more info, you can call 309-734-2400.

For more info, you can call 309-734-2400.

