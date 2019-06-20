× Here’s the flood recovery plan for the City of Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Flood waters have receded in Davenport but the damage repair and preventative planning remains underway.

First, community members will see River Drive reopen around 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21. This comes nearly 100 days after the first closure was issued on March 15.

The Presidential Disaster Declaration has been extended to cover damages through June 15. City leaders are planning a meeting with representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the coming weeks. After that, the city will have 60 days to solidify projects that they’re working on.

The city plans to apply for disaster and flood mitigation grants, in an attempt to fix roads that are subject to washout when river levels rise above 18 feet.

It could take months for some temporary repairs to be made.

Plenty of work hangs in the balance at Credit Island. Much of South Concord between River Drive and Utah has water over the road. Many underground utilities will need to be cleaned and inspected; river levels need to drop even more for that to happen.