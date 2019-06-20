× Drenching tropical rains, thunderstorms still on track for the upcoming weekend

What a great day it turned out to be as we briefly dry out for one full day. Highs this afternoon are on track to climb in the warmer 70s across the area. Having a dry full day in the forecast will be hard to come by especially as we head into the upcoming weekend. By the evening and overnight hours we’ll add a few more broken clouds as a weak disturbance slides in from the west. This could lead to a passing light shower before the predawn hours.

More clouds than sun will be the highlight for Friday with temperatures right back in the 70s. Trending dry through most of the day as a warm front from the south slowly track toward the area that evening into Saturday morning. This front will carry a good amount of gulf moisture across the area resulting in an increase coverage of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Plenty of warmth and humidity for your Saturday with highs in the 80s and heat index values approaching 90.

The rest of the weekend will remain very tropical as we’ll be in between showers and thunderstorms. Before we dry out by the time we get to the start of the new week, rainfall amounts will likely exceed an inch or two in most spots. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here