Davenport city leaders talk flood recovery plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Mississippi River has receded below the 15 foot flood stage in the Quad Cities, revealing the muddy mess that this year's record flood left behind.

Davenport city leaders said Thursday afternoon that it has spent more than two million dollars in operational costs fighting the flood, and that doesn't include any of the costs for repairs.

"We did apply for FEMA assistance as of Tuesday -- it’s going to be for everything that has happened between March 15th and June 15th," said Nicole Gleason at a press conference from the badly cracked and cratered Credit Island causeway. "So we’ve been diligent in tracking our costs related to the flood, but there’s a lot of unknown costs still present," she said.

Davenport Parks and Rec Director Chad Dyson said the city hoped to restore access to Credit Island within one or two months. The Credit Island lodge appears not to be badly damaged.

"It's pretty muddy, it took a lot of mud and dirt, but no structural damage," said Dyson.

Upriver at the band shell in Le Claire Park, the stands are caked in dry Mississippi mud. It will take significant time and funding to restore the turf at the park at well, ruling it out as a sport for watching fireworks at next week's Fourth of July celebration on the riverfront.

"So those normal areas for viewing for Red, White and Boom will not be as accessible, but certainly Modern Woodmen Park and the Freight House will be," said Steve Ahrens, Executive Officer of the Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission.

Bringing back Davenport's riverside amenities will be costly, but the city isn't going it alone -- seeking both federal funding and disaster and flood related grants.

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch is also putting together a task force to consider new flood plan policies and procedures down the road.