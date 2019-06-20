× BREAKFAST WITH… the Team Behind the John Deere Classic

They work all year for one week – the John Deere Classic.

On Thursday, June 20th, we had “Breakfast With…” the organizers of the annual golf tournament at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The 2019 John Deere Classic takes place Monday, July 8th through Sunday, July 14th and this year is expected to bring the same magic that’s promised and proven on the course every year.

Clair Peterson, Tournament Director, gave us a sneak peek at this year’s field and told us which players he’s excited about:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The JDC is about more than just the game of golf though. Every birdie during the tournament means money goes to more than 500 area charities through the Birdies for Charity Program. In 2018, it broke a record by raising $13.4 million. Kristy Ketcham Jackson, Director of the Birdies for Charity Program, told us how they plan to meet and, hopefully, exceed that number in 2019:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's "Breakfast With..." was hosted by TPC Deere Run, which provides food year-round to the public, but also prepares a special menu for the pros. Christina Green, Director of Food and Beverage, explained some of the dishes they make especially for the golfers and their families:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We also answered your questions during a Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page. If you are thinking about going to the JDC, get all the information you need then click here to purchase tickets.

If you're interested in winning a chance to play with the pros during the JDC Pro-Am and give to the Birdies for Charity Program at the same time, click here.

Remember - WQAD News 8 is your official sponsor of the John Deere Classic!