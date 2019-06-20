× Asphalt placement to close portion of 38th Street in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Construction work will temporarily close 38th Street in Rock Island on Friday, June 21.

The work is expected to take between six and eight hours, according to the City of Rock Island. During that time crews will be placing new asphalt on the road between 38th Avenue and Blackhawk Road.

The detours during that time will be as follows:

Southbound Traffic:

West on 31st Street

South on 30th Street

East on Blackhawk Road

Northbound Traffic:

West on Blackhawk Road

North on 30th Street

East on 31st Avenue

Pedestrians will still be able to get through on at least on side of the roadway.