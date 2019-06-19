WQAD Sports June 18th

Posted 10:17 pm, June 19, 2019, by
  •  The White Sox edge Cubs thanks to Eloy Jimenez heroics
  •  Cardinals best Marlins
  • Louis Muscatine softball embrace expectations
  • JDC preparations through the eyes of our WQAD drone
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.