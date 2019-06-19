WQAD Sports June 17th- Saber pitching shines in sweep of Solon

  • #3 Central DeWitt sweeps #5 Solon with a pair of 1-0 extra inning wins
  • Assumption baseball stays perfect in the MAC
  • Louisa Muscatine softball continues their winning ways
  • Illini add another graduate transfer from USC
