What’s happening at 2019 Red, White and Boom and the changes you need to know
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — High river levels prompted Red, White, and Boom organizers to make a few changes for 2019. For the annual event, fireworks will be shot off from Arsenal Island, instead of a barge on the Mississippi River.
The show will start at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.
Here’s what’s going on at the three designated Red, White and Boom viewing areas:
Schwiebert Park:
- 5 p.m. – Opens with inflatables, children’s activities, food vendors, and the Bent River Brewing Company Beer Garden on the Great Lawn
- 5 p.m. – A proclamation and military tribute
- 5:15 p.m. – Country Couch Potatoes on the Ellis Kell Stage
- 6:30 p.m. Performance by Metropolitan Youth Program Drill Team
- 7 p.m. – 80s tribute band Past Curfew
- 9:30 p.m. – Fireworks begin
*Rock Island Arsenal, Quarters One Lawn:
- Kids activities zone with bounce houses and games
- Stroll through the car cruise
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. WLLR 103.7 FM’s Pat Leuck will do a live broadcast
- 9:30 p.m. – Fireworks begin
Modern Woodmen Park:
- Freight House Farmer’s Market in Davenport begins at 4 p.m.
- 5 p.m. – Gates open for kids activities and music
- 6 p.m. – Rude Punch plays live music
- 6:30 p.m. – Mayoral address, proclamation, a brief history of First Army
- 7:45 p.m. – 34th Army Band, 42 Romeo
- 9:30 p.m. – Fireworks begin
*For entry onto the Arsenal, you’ll need a valid, state-issued ID for everyone in the car 16 and older at the Arsenal Gate.