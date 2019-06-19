× Stark County School employees fired after autistic child had bucket put on head

STARK COUNTY- Two Stark County employees were handed pink slips after a unanimous vote from the school board on Monday, June 17.

According to School board documents and the two employees were Stark County Board Chairman Al Curry and Cathy Webster.

“An administrator for Stark County Schools was advised after work hours on Monday, May 27 that a bus driver and bus aide had placed a five-gallon pail over a student’s head in an inappropriate attempt to address a behavior concern. An investigation was immediately commenced and school representatives were able to confirm the veracity of the allegation. While the child was not seriously injured, the actions of these employees are clearly contrary to policies and standards of Stark County Schools. The employees were suspended on Tuesday, May 28 pending action by the Board of Education to terminate their employment. They will not return to the school. The School also made reports to the Department of Children and Family Services and local law enforcement.”-Statement from school district

Board members held an executive session before the vote.

A bus driver and bus aide were suspended in May after the mother of a 7-year-old boy complained that a bus employee put a bucket on her autistic sons head for behavior reasons.