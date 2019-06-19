Police checking whether Indiana dairy farm abuse was coerced
Animal Recovery Mission founder Richard Couto called the allegation “ridiculous and absurd.” He says none of the group’s video shows any encouragement of abuse.
The farm that’s a popular agritourism destination has faced public backlash over videosreleased by the group. It’s also been the flagship farm for Fairlife milk, which has been dropped by several grocery chains.
