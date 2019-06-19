× Moline’s River Drive reopens after a three-month closure

MOLINE, Illinois — River Drive in Moline has reopened to traffic after being closed for more than three months.

Public Works made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, June 19.

During the closure crews were forced to replace hydrants, vacuum bathrooms and storm sewer basins because of flooding.

“We appreciate your patience as City staff completed necessary maintenance and repairs to ensure public safety,” said a statement from the department.

The roadway had been closed since March 15, according to the Public Works Department.

Related: Construction updates: Daily lane closures on Moline River Drive and more