Los Primos: Reigning champs in the Food Truck game

Los Primos takes center stage this morning (or should we say parking spot) on Good Morning Quad Cities' Food Truck Week. Joe and Esteban Gomez drove their hard-to-miss truck to WQAD with wise words on what it takes to be a champion in the food truck game.

Not only are they the reigning champs, they have won two years in a row! When asked if they're nervous leading up to this weekend's Food Truck Fight in LeClaire, they said, "Not really. We are just doing what we're doing best."

Whether it's Los Primos Restaurant in Davenport (corner of Bridge and Locust Streets) or the food truck, you know it's fresh. Today, they served up some seared steak tacos with homemade salsa and fresh lime.

Joe told us that Quad Citians eat 21,000 pounds of steak and 23,000 pounds of ground beef from Los Primos each year! But if steak isn't your thing, they have plenty of vegetarian offerings as well.

If you'd like info on where Los Primos' food truck will be next, be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.