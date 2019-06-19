× Grandview Fire Department fills pools in time for summer

GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The volunteer fire department is spending a lot of time by the pool this summer. Firefighters are rolling out the hoses to fill pools as a way to make some money for the department. This year, they took on their biggest job yet – a 30,000 gallon pool at a home in Wapello, Iowa.

To do the job, the team fills tanker trucks and makes runs back and forth from the house and back to the station. This job took about 20 truckloads of water. The team did it in about 3 hours, a job that could have taken 2 weeks using just a garden hose.

The department charges $30.00 per 1,000 gallons. The money is used to help pay for new equipment like helmets.