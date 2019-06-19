Construction updates: Daily lane closures on Moline River Drive and more

MOLINE, Illinois-- Brace yourselves. Weather permitting, more construction is set to begin in Moline on Wednesday, June 19, according to the I-74 River Bridge Facebook page.
- River Drive-- Daily lane closures from 19th Street to 23rd Street.
- How long? Approximately the next three weeks until Wednesday, July 10.
- Why? Contractors will be stripping the bridge deck and installing new electrical items under the bridge.
- 4th Avenue-- Daytime single lane closures between 19th street and 23rd Street
- How long? Approximately two weeks until Wednesday, July 3.
- Why? Allow contractor access to the new I-74 bridge.
- Illinois bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive-- Closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Motorists should exit at 7th Avenue
- How long? Two nights only on Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday June 20.
- Iowa bound I-74 on-ramp at River Drive-- Reduced to a single lane from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- How long? Two nights only on Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday June 20.
41.506700 -90.515134