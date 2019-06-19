Construction updates: Daily lane closures on Moline River Drive and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Brace yourselves. Weather permitting, more construction is set to begin in Moline on Wednesday, June 19, according to the I-74 River Bridge Facebook page.

River Drive-- Daily lane closures from 19th Street to 23rd Street. How long? Approximately the next three weeks until Wednesday, July 10. Why? Contractors will be stripping the bridge deck and installing new electrical items under the bridge.

4th Avenue-- Daytime single lane closures between 19th street and 23rd Street How long? Approximately two weeks until Wednesday, July 3. Why? Allow contractor access to the new I-74 bridge.

Illinois bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive-- Closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should exit at 7th Avenue How long? Two nights only on Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday June 20.

Iowa bound I-74 on-ramp at River Drive-- Reduced to a single lane from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. How long? Two nights only on Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday June 20.



Check back here for all bridge and traffic related updates at anytime.