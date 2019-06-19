Bettendorf: Treehouse Pub owners latest arrest marks more than a dozen encounters with police

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- A Bettendorf businessman has been charged with driving on a suspended license just months after receiving his sixth DUI.
Brian Rashid, the 58-year-old owner of Treehouse Pub and Eatery, was pulled over yesterday morning by Bettendorf Police for a routine traffic stop.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said an officer recognized Rashid and his vehicle in the 800 block of State Street at 11:13 a.m. He said the officer noted that Rashid's rear license plate was not displayed properly.
Kimball said the officer ran the front license plate and confirmed that Rashid’s license was revoked. He was then charged with driving while license revoked, a serious misdemeanor; driving under suspension and display of plates, both simple misdemeanors.
This comes just months after Brian Rashid's most recent Driving Under the Influence charge. Mike Walton, Scott County Attorney, said that latest DUI was on March 27, 2019. Walton said that charge would have been his third offense, but Iowa law led officers to drop it to a lesser charge.
"He had a history of driving under the influence but it was more than 15 years old," Walton said. "In Iowa, in order to enhance it to a second or third (offense of) operating under the influence, it has to be within 12 years. So he didn’t have any within 12 years so it had to be charged as an OWI 1st."
Court records show there are four Operating While under the Influence charges in Iowa, one in Rock Island County, and one in Henry County. Rashid also has at least three charges of driving on a suspended license across Iowa and Illinois.
"On his most recent case he was sentenced to 120 days all but two of those were suspended," Walton said. "So he did have to do jail or in-home detention. Theoretically, he still has 118 days that he may have to do on that. If he were to be convicted of this offense yesterday a judge could sentence him to those 118 days in jail."
After being booked into jail, Rashid posted a $3,300 bond and was released in less than 45 minutes.
"It’s the law," Walton said. "Sometimes we wish that we could have a larger penalty than what the law provides but that’s just not our option."