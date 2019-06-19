Bettendorf: Treehouse Pub owners latest arrest marks more than a dozen encounters with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- A Bettendorf businessman has been charged with driving on a suspended license just months after receiving his sixth DUI.

Brian Rashid, the 58-year-old owner of Treehouse Pub and Eatery, was pulled over yesterday morning by Bettendorf Police for a routine traffic stop.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said an officer recognized Rashid and his vehicle in the 800 block of State Street at 11:13 a.m. He said the officer noted that Rashid's rear license plate was not displayed properly.