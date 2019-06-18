Watch Live: Local Jefferson Awards finalist to get extra honor at national ceremony

Can’t see the stream? Tap here

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Jefferson Awards ceremony is underway, celebrating unsung heroes in communities around the United States.

The finalist from the Quad Cities, Dr. Kit Ford, was recognized with a Jefferson Award for her work as the founder and director of Argrow’s House in Davenport. Argrow’s House is a healing house that offers free holistic services to survivors of domestic violence and abuse.

The nonprofit is also a social enterprise, hiring survivors who create bath and body products that are sold locally and online.

Dr. Kit came up with the idea after surviving an attack during her time serving in the Peace Corps in 2008. She said her goal is to give strength and power back to women in need.

“Sometimes when women are leaving situations, especially if they have children, it’s hard for them to get to the house so we do home visits to them to see how we can help them and meet them where they are.”

“Give For Good” is a slogan of the Jefferson Awards, a foundation that celebrates public service and the people in our communities who are changing lives, and Kit, now a 2019 Jefferson Awards Nominee, is a symbol of how one person can make a difference.