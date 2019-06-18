THE CITIES PODCAST: The First Army’s commander speaks out about the changing military and how the Quad Cities fits into it

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE:  Jim talks with the commander of the First Army, Lt. Gen. Thomas James, Jr., about the mission of the army, the changing make-up of the military, global readiness, and the relationship he’s trying to build on Arsenal Island with the greater Quad City community.

And he has a special message for Reservists serving throughout America and around the world.

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.

