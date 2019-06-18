THE CITIES PODCAST: Just what did Illinois lawmakers accomplish in the 2019 session?

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) and State Rep. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island) about the 2019 session that was dominated by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s agenda.

What was accomplished with the Democrat’s super majorities in the House and Senate and control of the Governor’s mansion.

The two Quad City lawmakers square off on the impact of bills passed and headed to the Governor.

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.