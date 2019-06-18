Local monastery creates a virtual tour for millennials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Aimed at the millennial generation, Benedictine Sisters at St. Mary's Monastery in Rock Island created a "Virtual Monastery Experience" providing an online, interactive tour of the monastery.

The tour incorporates 360 photography, video, still images, and text as well as hover buttons with additional information on the space. Sr. Stefanie MacDonald, vocations director at the monastery, said she hopes the virtual tour will be a useful tool for those in the 20 to 40 age range who find the majority of their information online.

“Many people have an incorrect image of a monastery and doubt they would be allowed to visit," she said in a press release. "People use the internet to gather information about a school or a vacation spot. So we thought it is important to offer a virtual tour of our monastery as a helpful guide and for those discerning a vocation."

Users can explore the monastery campus that is normally open to the public such as the entryway, chapel, library, dining room and the Benet House Retreat Center while learning about Benedictine way of life.

The monastery partnered with Mandle Design, Inc. in Davenport to complete the initiative and can be explored here.