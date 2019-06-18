Residents say grass clippings can be a ‘man-made hazard’ if left in the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO, Illinois-- Since 1974, leaving grass clippings that have blown into the road is illegal, as part of the Litter Control Act.

According to the act, "litter" means any discarded, used or consumed substance or waste. "Litter" may include but is not limited to, any garbage, trash, refuse, cigarettes, debris, rubbish, grass clippings or other lawn or garden waste.

Grass clippings in the road can be a danger to anyone on the road but especially motorcyclists and bicyclists.

On June 12th, a woman in Canton, Illinois lost her life in a motorcycle crash. Her loved ones blame grass clippings that were left in the road.

"It is totally avoidable if they would clean up their mess and it's shame that it's come to someone actually losing their life because of grass," said Tracy Robbins. Robbins is a member of the Central Illinois ABATE and they've been working on this issue for years now.

Robbins lives in Rio, Illinois and was able to convince the town to send out a reminder of the law inside the water bill. Ever since that was sent out the town roads have been clear of grass but now she is hoping to extend that out to surrounding areas.

"It's a man-made hazard blowing grass on the roads, the streets, the highways. It's a danger for everyone; motorcyclists, bicyclists, pedestrians, kids riding their bicycles along the road they could accidentally slip in the grass and if there is a car you just never know," said Robbins.