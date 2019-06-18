× Honoring Clinton firefighters Hosette, Cain with a ‘First Responders Tribute Ride’

CLINTON, Iowa– In honor of Clinton Fire Department Lt. Eric Hosette and firefighter Adam Cain, a Davenport-based motorcycle club has organized a First Responders Tribute Ride through Clinton and Scott counties.

Hailed as heroes within their community, Hosette and Cain were both a part of the team fighting a fire at the Clinton Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) corn and soybean processing facility in January this year. During the efforts, an explosion occurred killing 33-year-old Hosette who served for the department for 12 years. Twenty-three year old Cain was severely injured, but has since returned to work at the department after months of physical therapy.

After the fire and explosion at ADM, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) launched an investigation that is still open and pending, according to the OSHA website.

The ride is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 with day-of registration from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clinton Harley Davidson, 2519 Lincoln Way. After the tribute, attendees will be able to tour the three Clinton fire stations. Cars and motorcyclists are both welcome to attend at varying registration fees. Raffle tickets, t-shirts, and dog tags will also be sold. All of the day’s proceeds will be split evenly between the Hosette and Cain families.

The rain make-up day is Saturday June 29 according to the club’s Facebook page.