Five dogs rescued from a house fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa– Five dogs were rescued from a small house fire in Muscatine on Tuesday, June 18.

The residents of the home were trying save the animals around 1 a.m. after a fire broke out in the 1700 block of Miles Avenue, according to a statement from Fire Marshal Mike Hartman. Two were sent to the vet: one dog which was revived through a modified CPR and another which was given oxygen with a pet mask. The other three dogs were given oxygen and returned to the family.

Around the building and garage, Hartman said, were about a half dozen cats and kittens who showed no signs of injury, “they seemed more curious than anything else.”

Firefighters got the fire under control within 15 minutes, according to Hartman. There were no reported injuries.

Fire and smoke damages to the home and belongings are estimated at $30,000 and the family is currently displaced, according to the department. The cause of the kitchen fire is still unknown.

“While the efforts of the individuals to rescue the animals is appreciated, we urge individuals not to enter a burning structure to rescue pets,” Hartman said in a statement. “Dogs and cats have a way of finding their way out of a burning structure on their own, and they are low to the ground which helps them to avoid the smoke. Entering a burning structure puts the individual at risk of becoming a victim themselves.”

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article included the department’s count of four dogs rescued from the home. This updated version corrects the count to five.