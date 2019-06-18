Food Truck Week rolls on with Clinton, Iowa coffee favorite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People who live around the Clinton, Iowa area know a lot about Deanna's Java Cafe. This morning, the entire Quad City region was introduced to a coffee pro, "growing strong" for the past 15 years.

Some of the comments on Facebook include:

There aren't enough positive adjectives to describe this place or these people. Just go there! Simpl y the best.

Was visiting friends in Iowa over the weekend and tried one of their protein shakes. I am completely addicted. Plus the service is great...girls are friendly and knowledgeable.

Deanna Posey and her husband Mark now have three locations in the Clinton area and are planning on expanding into the breakfast arena soon. Stay tuned for details on that soon!

The "Salted Caramel Latte" is a crowd favorite. On Good Morning Quad Cities, Deanna made a "Creamy Italian Soda" which got the thumbs up from everyone! It's a "sweet and fizzy misture of Italian syrup, sparkling water, and half and half, topped with real whipped cream!

Most coffees are garnished with a fun sticker and a chocolate-covered espresso bean.

Deanna's Java has three locations now in the Clinton area:

1015 13th Avenue N., Clinton, Iowa (563)219-8068

1938 Lincoln Way, Clinton, Iowa (563)243-6690

2007 North Second Street, Clinton, Iowa (Lyons District)