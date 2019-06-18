× Bettendorf PD seek help finding good Samaritan who helped bicyclist after hit and run

BETTENDORF, Iowa — An investigator is asking for the public’s help in finding a good Samaritan who helped a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle in Bettendorf.

The bicyclist was on Forest Grove Drive around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 when he was hit by a vehicle which then took off, according to Sgt. Andrew Champion with the Bettendorf Police Department. The collision happened near the intersection of Devils Glen Road, which does have a designated bike lane.

Sgt. Champion said the bicyclist was left on the ground, but a “good Samaritan witnessed this accident and stopped to assist” the rider. The helper stayed with the victim until his family got to the scene “and even took the bicycle back to the victim’s house.”

In a Facebook post, Sgt. Champion was asking the public to help him find the good Samaritan.

“I would like to speak with this good Samaritan and see if they can provide any additional details about the offending/suspect vehicle,” he said.

The good Samaritan’s vehicle was described as a black Ford F-150 that had Clinton, Iowa license plates.

If you have any information on this situation or if you know the person who helped out that day, you’re asked to call Sgt. Andrew Champion at the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4471.