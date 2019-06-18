× Armored Gardens raises $22,000 for flood-damaged businesses downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport restaurant has raised more than $22,000 for flood-damaged businesses in the downtown area.

In response to the April 30th flood breach at 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue, Armored Gardens opened up during its off hours to raise money. After more than a month of fundraiser events on Monday nights, the restaurant raised $22,102.

On Monday, June 17, its final night of fundraising, Armored Gardens brought in about $2,000.

