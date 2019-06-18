8 in the Air: Crews ready Deere Run for 2019 John Deere Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- The 2019 John Deere Classic tournament is scheduled for Thursday, July 11 - Sunday, July 14.

With less than a month to go, crews are setting up and getting the grounds ready for the annual PGA Tour tournament. As of 2019, John Deere has been the title sponsor for 20 years, longer than any other sponsorship on the PGA Tour.

The John Deere Classic is known for its volunteerism. In 2018 the tournament saw a record number of volunteers, landing at 2,177.

If you're a frequent flier at the John Deere Classic, you may notice six new chalets around the 17th green. Construction on those structures started on May 20 and are now closer to the green; they also feature a tunnel that runs underneath the shelters.