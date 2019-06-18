× 10-year-old missing from Cloverleaf Trailer Park in Moline; police seek help in finding her

MOLINE, Illinois — Police in Moline are asking for the community’s assistance in finding a 10-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Chloe Hoss was last seen in the Cloverleaf Trailer Park Tuesday evening, June 18, but did not return home. The Moline Police Department posted an alert about her disappearance around 9:30 p.m. The Cloverleaf Trailer Park is located in the 3300 block of 45th Avenue A.

Police say Chloe was wearing an orange tank top, blue jean shorts and white sandals.

If you know where Chloe is at or have any information regarding here whereabouts, you’re asked to call police at 309-797-0401.