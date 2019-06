× Water cut to parts of Hampton, Illinois; boil order to follow

HAMPTON, Illinois — A service line break caused some village residents to lose their water Monday, June 17.

Residents living on 12th Avenue between 4th Street and 6th Street, as well as residents on 4th Street A are affected, according to Village Clerk Michelle Reyes.

A boil order will be in affect for this area once the water is restored, said Reyes.