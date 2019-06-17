Two 12-year-old girls shot in Davenport; 18-year-old charged in connection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- An 18-year-old is accused of shooting and injuring two 12-year-old girls.

On Monday evening, June 10, police said Najari Dashawn Allen fired shots at a group of people in the 800 block of Pershing Avenue. Two 12-year-old girls were struck in the gunfire.

According to an affidavit, one of the girls was hit in the arm and needed surgery to get the bullet out. The other girl was hit in the leg and broke a bone. She's expected to undergo surgery to remove the bullet once the bone heals.

Police said Allen was charged with two counts of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was held on $30,000 bond.