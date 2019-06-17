Motorcyclist dies after crashing into highway guardrail near Savanna-Sabula

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a highway guardrail, northeast of the Quad Cities.

The crash happened on the Savanna-Sabula river bridge causeway, Highway 52/64, around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, June 14, according to a statement from Deputy Russ Long with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.  The driver was northbound on a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he approached a curve to the right and hit a guardrail on the other side of the roadway.

The motorcyclist was taken to a Clinton, Iowa hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

WQAD News 8 has reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for the identity of the motorcyclist.

 

